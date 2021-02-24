Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Aspen Group (ASPU), RealReal (REAL) and The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Aspen Group (ASPU), RealReal (REAL) and The Estée Lauder Companies (EL).

Aspen Group (ASPU)

In a report issued on February 22, Austin Moldow from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Aspen Group, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.62.

Moldow has an average return of 20.7% when recommending Aspen Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is ranked #1084 out of 7329 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aspen Group with a $14.33 average price target, a 49.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

RealReal (REAL)

Needham analyst Rick Patel maintained a Hold rating on RealReal yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 50.8% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Columbia Sportswear, and Capri Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for RealReal with a $29.56 average price target, representing a 14.2% upside. In a report issued on February 22, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

In a report released yesterday, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on The Estée Lauder Companies, with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $291.90, close to its 52-week high of $297.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 65.4% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Albertsons Companies, and Church & Dwight.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Estée Lauder Companies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $301.94, implying a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $327.00 price target.

