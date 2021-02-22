Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Aspen Group (ASPU) and Dorman Products (DORM)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Aspen Group (ASPU) and Dorman Products (DORM).

Aspen Group (ASPU)

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Aspen Group, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 66.0% and a 63.5% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Remark Holdings, Fathom Holdings, and Digital Turbine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aspen Group with a $14.33 average price target, implying a 41.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Dorman Products (DORM)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Hold rating on Dorman Products today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.03, close to its 52-week high of $102.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.7% and a 59.5% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Points International, Kar Auction Services, and Liquidity Services.

Dorman Products has an analyst consensus of Hold.

