Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: ASM International (OtherASMIY) and Hermes International (OtherHESAF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on ASM International (ASMIY) and Hermes International (HESAF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

ASM International (ASMIY)

In a report released yesterday, Peter Olofsen from Kepler Capital downgraded ASM International to Hold, with a price target of EUR105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $127.65, close to its 52-week high of $135.75.

Olofsen has an average return of 129.3% when recommending ASM International.

According to TipRanks.com, Olofsen is ranked #804 out of 5934 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for ASM International with a $114.16 average price target.

Hermes International (HESAF)

In a report released yesterday, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Hermes International, with a price target of EUR700.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $723.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 40.2% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Dialog Semiconductor, and Nestlé SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hermes International is a Hold with an average price target of $703.06.

