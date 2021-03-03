Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: ARKO Corp (ARKO) and frontdoor (FTDR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ARKO Corp (ARKO) and frontdoor (FTDR) with bullish sentiments.

ARKO Corp (ARKO)

In a report released yesterday, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on ARKO Corp. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.5% and a 69.3% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Casey’s General.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ARKO Corp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

frontdoor (FTDR)

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler maintained a Buy rating on frontdoor yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 73.8% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class C.

Currently, the analyst consensus on frontdoor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $58.83, which is a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on FTDR: