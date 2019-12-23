Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Aritzia (OtherATZAF), NCR (NCR) and Tesla (TSLA)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Aritzia (ATZAF), NCR (NCR) and Tesla (TSLA).

Aritzia (ATZAF)

In a report issued on December 18, Irene Nattel from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Aritzia, with a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.36, close to its 52-week high of $14.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 56.6% success rate. Nattel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Loblaw Companies, Casey’s General, and Dollarama.

Aritzia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.05, a 32.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$24.00 price target.

NCR (NCR)

In a report issued on December 19, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on NCR, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.66, close to its 52-week high of $35.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 82.2% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Fidelity National Info.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NCR is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.25.

Tesla (TSLA)

In a report issued on December 20, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Tesla, with a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $405.59, close to its 52-week high of $413.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 55.2% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tesla with a $286.98 average price target, a -30.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 16, Credit Suisse also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

