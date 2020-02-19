Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Arista Networks (ANET) and Mohawk Industries (MHK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Arista Networks (ANET) and Mohawk Industries (MHK).

Arista Networks (ANET)

In a report issued on February 14, Jeff Kvaal from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Arista Networks, with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $224.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 59.6% success rate. Kvaal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, CommScope Holding, and Dell Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Arista Networks with a $218.89 average price target, a -3.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Barclays also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $220.00 price target.

Mohawk Industries (MHK)

Nomura analyst Mike Wood maintained a Buy rating on Mohawk Industries yesterday and set a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $132.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 59.8% success rate. Wood covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Installed Building Products, Mueller Water Products, and Masonite International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mohawk Industries is a Hold with an average price target of $148.00.

