Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Aptiv (APTV) and Dana Holding (DAN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aptiv (APTV) and Dana Holding (DAN) with bullish sentiments.

Aptiv (APTV)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Aptiv. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 48.1% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, Capstone Turbine, and Fuelcell Energy.

Aptiv has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $89.60, a 102.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

Dana Holding (DAN)

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye maintained a Buy rating on Dana Holding today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.17, close to its 52-week low of $4.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Caterpillar, and BorgWarner.

Dana Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.50, representing a 128.4% upside. In a report issued on March 10, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

