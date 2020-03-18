Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Applied Materials (AMAT), AptarGroup (ATR) and Boeing (BA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Applied Materials (AMAT), AptarGroup (ATR) and Boeing (BA) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained a Hold rating on Applied Materials today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Moore is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 46.2% success rate. Moore covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, Western Digital, and Lam Research.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied Materials with a $75.83 average price target.

AptarGroup (ATR)

Morgan Stanley analyst Neel Kumar maintained a Hold rating on AptarGroup today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Kumar is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -8.4% and a 20.0% success rate. Kumar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Westlake Chemical, and Avery Dennison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AptarGroup is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $113.50.

Boeing (BA)

In a report released today, Peter Arment from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Boeing, with a price target of $183.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $124.14, close to its 52-week low of $101.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Arment is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 59.8% success rate. Arment covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Spirit AeroSystems, and BWX Technologies.

Boeing has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $297.33, implying a 124.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $210.00 price target.

