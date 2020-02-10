Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Applied Materials (AMAT) and 3D Systems (DDD)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Applied Materials (AMAT) and 3D Systems (DDD).

Applied Materials (AMAT)

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Applied Materials, with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.71, close to its 52-week high of $64.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 53.3% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Brooks Automation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Applied Materials is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $69.12, implying a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy.

3D Systems (DDD)

B.Riley FBR analyst Christopher Van Horn reiterated a Hold rating on 3D Systems on February 7 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 51.8% success rate. Horn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Methode Electronics, and Cooper Tire Rubber.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 3D Systems is a Hold with an average price target of $10.75, which is a -10.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Piper Sandler also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $12.00 price target.

