Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Apple (AAPL), Clearwater Paper (CLW) and Intel (INTC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Apple (AAPL), Clearwater Paper (CLW) and Intel (INTC).

Apple (AAPL)

Nomura analyst Jeff Kvaal maintained a Hold rating on Apple yesterday and set a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $284.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 57.1% success rate. Kvaal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, CommScope Holding, and Dell Technologies.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $308.42, representing a 7.3% upside. In a report issued on April 13, Bernstein also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $285.00 price target.

Clearwater Paper (CLW)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Hold rating on Clearwater Paper today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 60.3% success rate. Quinn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and Mercer International.

Clearwater Paper has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

Intel (INTC)

Nomura analyst David Wong maintained a Buy rating on Intel yesterday and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $60.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 70.6% success rate. Wong covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Texas Instruments, and Maxim Integrated.

Intel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.27, a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

