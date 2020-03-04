Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Apple (AAPL), CAE (CAE) and Campbell Soup (CPB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Apple (AAPL), CAE (CAE) and Campbell Soup (CPB).

Apple (AAPL)

In a report released yesterday, Jeff Kvaal from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Apple, with a price target of $295.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $289.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 53.6% success rate. Kvaal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, CommScope Holding, and Dell Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apple with a $338.20 average price target, which is an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $297.00 price target.

CAE (CAE)

RBC Capital analyst Steve Arthur maintained a Buy rating on CAE today and set a price target of C$45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Arthur is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 53.7% success rate. Arthur covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Martinrea International, Magna International, and Linamar.

CAE has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $31.55.

Campbell Soup (CPB)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Campbell Soup on March 2 and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.88, close to its 52-week high of $49.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 64.2% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Campbell Soup is a Hold with an average price target of $47.00.

