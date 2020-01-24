Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Apple (AAPL) and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Apple (AAPL) and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS).

Apple (AAPL)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Buy rating on Apple, with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $319.23, close to its 52-week high of $319.99.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 73.6% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $302.25, implying a -4.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $350.00 price target.

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Hold rating on Skyworks Solutions, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $128.19, close to its 52-week high of $128.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 71.1% success rate. Rolland covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Power Integrations, Texas Instruments, and Lumentum Holdings.

Skyworks Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $125.47, a 0.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

