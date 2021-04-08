Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD) and Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD) and Nestlé SA (NSRGF) with bullish sentiments.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD)

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 61.6% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Hermes International, and Adidas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa with a $71.75 average price target.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 54.0% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hermes International, Emmi AG, and Glanbia.

Nestlé SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.16, implying a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF117.00 price target.

