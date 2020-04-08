Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD) and Ferrari (RACE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD) and Ferrari (RACE) with bullish sentiments.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD)

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz maintained a Buy rating on Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa yesterday and set a price target of EUR50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.3% and a 36.6% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Hermes International, and Dialog Semiconductor.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $66.25, a 41.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.17 price target.

Ferrari (RACE)

Kepler Capital analyst Alexandre Raverdy maintained a Buy rating on Ferrari yesterday and set a price target of EUR170.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $146.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Raverdy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -8.0% and a 34.1% success rate. Raverdy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Daimler.

Ferrari has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $177.91, a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

