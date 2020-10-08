Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD) and Ferrari (RACE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD) and Ferrari (RACE) with bullish sentiments.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD)

In a report issued on October 6, Richard Withagen from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, with a price target of EUR52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Withagen is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -7.6% and a 39.8% success rate. Withagen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Britvic, and Diageo.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa with a $64.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ferrari (RACE)

Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson upgraded Ferrari to Buy on October 6 and set a price target of EUR170.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $183.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 42.2% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Daimler.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ferrari with a $203.90 average price target, representing a 12.9% upside. In a report issued on October 2, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $209.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on RACE: