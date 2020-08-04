Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD) and Ferrari (RACE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD) and Ferrari (RACE) with bullish sentiments.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD)

Kepler Capital analyst Richard Withagen maintained a Buy rating on Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa yesterday and set a price target of EUR52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Withagen is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.4% and a 41.9% success rate. Withagen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Britvic, and Diageo.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.99, a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $75.00 price target.

Ferrari (RACE)

Ferrari received a Buy rating and a EUR170.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $186.45, close to its 52-week high of $189.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.2% and a 39.5% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Daimler.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ferrari is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $197.39, implying an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

