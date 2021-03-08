Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: and Universal Electronics (UEIC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Universal Electronics (UEIC) with bullish sentiments.

Universal Electronics (UEIC)

In a report issued on February 19, Steve Frankel from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Universal Electronics, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $59.14, close to its 52-week high of $61.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Frankel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 53.8% success rate. Frankel covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Brightcove, Harmonic, and Qumu.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Universal Electronics with a $72.00 average price target, representing a 21.9% upside. In a report issued on February 19, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

