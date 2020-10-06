Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: and Unilever NV (UNLVF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Unilever NV (UNLVF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Unilever NV (UNLVF)

In a report issued on April 23, Jeremy Fialko from HSBC maintained a Hold rating on Unilever NV, with a price target of EUR44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.17.

Fialko has an average return of 11.6% when recommending Unilever NV.

According to TipRanks.com, Fialko is ranked #2743 out of 6960 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Unilever NV with a $62.25 average price target, which is a 0.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, DZ BANK AG also downgraded the stock to Hold.

