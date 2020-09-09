Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: and Under Armour (UAA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Under Armour (UAA) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Under Armour (UAA)

Barclays analyst Adrienne Tennant maintained a Hold rating on Under Armour on February 12 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 53.3% success rate. Tennant covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and G-III Apparel Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Under Armour is a Hold with an average price target of $10.63, representing a 4.0% upside. In a report issued on February 4, Wedbush also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

