Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: and Tractor Supply (TSCO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Tractor Supply (TSCO) with bullish sentiments.

Tractor Supply (TSCO)

In a report issued on March 1, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Tractor Supply, with a price target of $172.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $155.82, close to its 52-week high of $173.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 72.3% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Michaels Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tractor Supply is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $174.70, implying a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

