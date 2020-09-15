Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: and Swatch Group Bearer (SWGAF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Swatch Group Bearer (SWGAF) with bullish sentiments.

Swatch Group Bearer (SWGAF)

In a report issued on September 7, Jon Cox from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Swatch Group Bearer, with a price target of CHF250.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $221.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 51.4% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

Swatch Group Bearer has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $231.81.

