Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: and Sprouts Farmers (SFM)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Sprouts Farmers (SFM) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Sprouts Farmers (SFM)

In a report issued on March 4, Matthew Fishbein from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Sprouts Farmers, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Fishbein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 75.0% success rate. Fishbein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Casey’s General, and SpartanNash Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sprouts Farmers with a $25.93 average price target, representing a 6.5% upside. In a report issued on February 25, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

