Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: and Shopify (SHOP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Shopify (SHOP) with bullish sentiments.

Shopify (SHOP)

In a report issued on September 24, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Shopify, with a price target of $1250.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1022.97, close to its 52-week high of $1146.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 62.9% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Jumia Technologies AG, and Zillow Group Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Shopify with a $1117.42 average price target, representing a 7.7% upside. In a report issued on September 14, PI Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1540.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on SHOP: