Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: and Polaris (PII)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Polaris (PII) with bullish sentiments.

Polaris (PII)

In a report issued on January 26, Craig Kennison from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Polaris, with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $117.76, close to its 52-week high of $129.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kennison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 67.3% success rate. Kennison covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Camping World Holdings, Winnebago Industries, and Fox Factory Holding.

Polaris has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $139.18, which is a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.