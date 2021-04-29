Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: and Leslie’s (LESL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Leslie’s (LESL) with bullish sentiments.

Leslie’s (LESL)

Robert W. Baird analyst Peter Benedict reiterated a Buy rating on Leslie’s on March 30. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Benedict is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 84.3% success rate. Benedict covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, Petco Health and Wellness Company, and Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Leslie’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.20, representing an 8.2% upside. In a report issued on March 25, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $40.00 price target.

