Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: and Constellation Brands (STZ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Constellation Brands (STZ) with bullish sentiments.

Constellation Brands (STZ)

Jefferies analyst Kevin Grundy maintained a Buy rating on Constellation Brands on February 16 and set a price target of $276.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $230.72, close to its 52-week high of $242.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Grundy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 64.0% success rate. Grundy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Energizer Holdings, Colgate-Palmolive, and Procter & Gamble.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Constellation Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $251.64, implying a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on STZ: