Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: and Clarus (CLAR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Clarus (CLAR) with bullish sentiments.

Clarus (CLAR)

In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Clarus, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.26, close to its 52-week high of $21.27.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Clarus with a $24.20 average price target, implying a 22.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.