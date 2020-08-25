Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: and Best Buy Co (BBY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Best Buy Co (BBY) with bullish sentiments.

Best Buy Co (BBY)

Raymond James analyst Matthew McClintock maintained a Buy rating on Best Buy Co on June 30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $117.37, close to its 52-week high of $119.48.

According to TipRanks.com, McClintock is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 59.5% success rate. McClintock covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Best Buy Co with a $110.00 average price target, implying a -7.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 14, D.A. Davidson also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $118.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on BBY: