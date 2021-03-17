Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: and At Home Group (HOME)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and At Home Group (HOME) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

At Home Group (HOME)

In a report issued on January 28, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on At Home Group, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.18, close to its 52-week high of $31.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 77.7% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Michaels Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for At Home Group with a $27.25 average price target, a -11.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

