Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Amyris (AMRS) and Malibu Boats (MBUU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amyris (AMRS) and Malibu Boats (MBUU) with bullish sentiments.

Amyris (AMRS)

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch maintained a Buy rating on Amyris today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 49.7% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, Capstone Turbine, and Fuelcell Energy.

Amyris has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

Malibu Boats (MBUU)

Berenberg Bank analyst Alex Maroccia reiterated a Buy rating on Malibu Boats today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.59, close to its 52-week low of $24.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.2% and a 33.3% success rate. Maroccia covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as SiteOne Landscape Supply, National Vision Holdings, and Planet Fitness.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Malibu Boats is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $56.43.

