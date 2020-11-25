Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: American Eagle (AEO), Dollar Tree (DLTR) and Alimentation Couche Tard (OtherANCUF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on American Eagle (AEO), Dollar Tree (DLTR) and Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF) with bullish sentiments.

American Eagle (AEO)

Raymond James analyst Matthew McClintock maintained a Buy rating on American Eagle yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.79.

According to TipRanks.com, McClintock is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 61.0% success rate. McClintock covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Lululemon Athletica.

American Eagle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.79, which is a -5.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

In a report released today, Bradley Thomas from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Dollar Tree, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $111.35, close to its 52-week high of $112.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Thomas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 66.3% success rate. Thomas covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Dollar General.

Dollar Tree has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $116.42, representing an 8.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $140.00 price target.

Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF)

In a report released yesterday, Derek Dley from Canaccord Genuity assigned a Buy rating to Alimentation Couche Tard, with a price target of C$49.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 59.2% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Tire, Primo Water, and Dollarama.

Alimentation Couche Tard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.14, representing a 21.6% upside. In a report issued on November 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$55.00 price target.

