Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: American Eagle (AEO), Callaway Golf (ELY) and e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on American Eagle (AEO), Callaway Golf (ELY) and e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) with bullish sentiments.

American Eagle (AEO)

In a report released today, Janie Stichter from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on American Eagle, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.17, close to its 52-week high of $38.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Stichter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 62.1% success rate. Stichter covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, Abercrombie Fitch, and Urban Outfitters.

American Eagle has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.00, a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

Callaway Golf (ELY)

Jefferies analyst Randal Konik maintained a Buy rating on Callaway Golf yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.18, close to its 52-week high of $37.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Konik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 64.2% success rate. Konik covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Grocery Outlet Holding, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Callaway Golf with a $38.00 average price target, implying a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Berenberg Bank also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

In a report released yesterday, Stephanie Wissink from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on e.l.f. Beauty, with a price target of $34.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.65, close to its 52-week high of $31.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Wissink is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 55.4% success rate. Wissink covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and National Vision Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for e.l.f. Beauty with a $32.79 average price target, a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

