Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: American Eagle (AEO) and Walmart (WMT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on American Eagle (AEO) and Walmart (WMT) with bullish sentiments.

American Eagle (AEO)

Raymond James analyst Matthew McClintock maintained a Buy rating on American Eagle yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.55, close to its 52-week high of $16.70.

According to TipRanks.com, McClintock is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 60.3% success rate. McClintock covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Eagle with a $17.05 average price target, implying an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Walmart (WMT)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Buy rating on Walmart yesterday and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $149.37, close to its 52-week high of $153.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.3% and a 77.6% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Williams-Sonoma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Walmart with a $157.76 average price target, which is a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 12, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $163.00 price target.

