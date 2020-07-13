Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Amazon (AMZN), Mohawk Industries (MHK) and Conagra Brands (CAG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Amazon (AMZN), Mohawk Industries (MHK) and Conagra Brands (CAG).

Amazon (AMZN)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on Amazon on July 9 and set a price target of $3300.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3200.00, close to its 52-week high of $3215.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 65.7% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Jumia Technologies AG, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amazon with a $2879.64 average price target, representing a -9.8% downside. In a report issued on June 25, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $3200.00 price target.

Mohawk Industries (MHK)

In a report issued on July 10, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Mohawk Industries, with a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $70.47, close to its 52-week low of $56.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 48.8% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyline Champion, Taylor Morrison, and Toll Brothers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mohawk Industries is a Hold with an average price target of $98.91, which is a 35.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Sell rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (CAG)

In a report issued on July 10, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Conagra Brands, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.31, close to its 52-week high of $36.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 67.6% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Conagra Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.33, a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 30, Credit Suisse also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $38.00 price target.

