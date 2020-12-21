Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Amazon (AMZN), CarMax (KMX) and Nike (NKE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Amazon (AMZN), CarMax (KMX) and Nike (NKE) with bullish sentiments.

Amazon (AMZN)

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Buy rating on Amazon today and set a price target of $4000.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3201.65.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 79.1% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amazon with a $3825.60 average price target, which is a 19.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 8, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $3700.00 price target.

CarMax (KMX)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel assigned a Buy rating to CarMax today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $98.25, close to its 52-week high of $109.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 80.3% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CarMax with a $119.33 average price target.

Nike (NKE)

In a report issued on December 19, Michael Binetti from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Nike, with a price target of $162.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $137.28, close to its 52-week high of $141.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Binetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 62.6% success rate. Binetti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Burlington Stores.

Nike has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $159.75, representing a 16.4% upside. In a report issued on December 11, KeyBanc also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $174.00 price target.

