Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Amazon (AMZN), Brunswick (BC) and Molson Coors (TAP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Amazon (AMZN), Brunswick (BC) and Molson Coors (TAP).

Amazon (AMZN)

Merrill Lynch analyst Justin Post reiterated a Buy rating on Amazon today and set a price target of $2600.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2355.50, close to its 52-week high of $2475.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Post is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 71.1% success rate. Post covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Pinterest, and Facebook.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2676.17, which is a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $2600.00 price target.

Brunswick (BC)

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Buy rating on Brunswick today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 54.9% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and OneWater Marine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brunswick is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.44, implying a -2.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Molson Coors (TAP)

In a report released today, Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Molson Coors, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 54.9% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Molson Coors is a Hold with an average price target of $48.31, implying a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Consumer Edge Research also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $48.00 price target.

