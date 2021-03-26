Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Amazon (AMZN) and Oxford Industries (OXM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amazon (AMZN) and Oxford Industries (OXM) with bullish sentiments.

Amazon (AMZN)

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Buy rating on Amazon today and set a price target of $4250.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3046.26.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 73.3% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Amazon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4106.14, a 33.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4000.00 price target.

Oxford Industries (OXM)

In a report released today, Edward Yruma from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Oxford Industries, with a price target of $103.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $82.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Yruma is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 61.6% success rate. Yruma covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as G-III Apparel Group, Revolve Group, and Under Armour.

Oxford Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $93.50.

