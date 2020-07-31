Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Amazon (AMZN) and Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amazon (AMZN) and Nestlé SA (NSRGF).

Amazon (AMZN)

In a report released yesterday, Heath Terry from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Amazon, with a price target of $4200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3051.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Terry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 64.8% success rate. Terry covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Paypal Holdings.

Amazon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3555.06, which is a 17.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3300.00 price target.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report released yesterday, Alan Erskine from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $121.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Erskine is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 42.0% success rate. Erskine covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Inter Parfums, Unilever NV, and Unilever.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nestlé SA with a $123.01 average price target, representing a 1.4% upside. In a report issued on July 17, HSBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF101.00 price target.

