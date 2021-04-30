Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Amazon (AMZN) and Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amazon (AMZN) and Nestlé SA (NSRGF) with bullish sentiments.

Amazon (AMZN)

Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained a Buy rating on Amazon today and set a price target of $4000.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3489.00, close to its 52-week high of $3552.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Ju is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.0% and a 76.7% success rate. Ju covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Playtika Holding, and Headhunter Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amazon with a $4301.52 average price target, implying a 22.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4200.00 price target.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

Goldman Sachs analyst John Ennis CFA maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA today and set a price target of CHF118.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $119.32.

CFA has an average return of 7.2% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #3504 out of 7490 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nestlé SA with a $131.68 average price target, implying a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF125.00 price target.

