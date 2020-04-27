Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Amazon (AMZN) and Kellogg (K)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Amazon (AMZN) and Kellogg (K).

Amazon (AMZN)

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on Amazon today and set a price target of $2725.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2413.50, close to its 52-week high of $2461.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 76.5% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as UBISOFT Entertainment, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and LiveRamp Holdings.

Amazon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2541.84, a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2700.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Kellogg (K)

Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson maintained a Hold rating on Kellogg today and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.6% and a 31.3% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

Kellogg has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $68.00, which is a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on K: