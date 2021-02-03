Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Amazon (AMZN) and Electronic Arts (EA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amazon (AMZN) and Electronic Arts (EA) with bullish sentiments.

Amazon (AMZN)

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler maintained a Buy rating on Amazon yesterday and set a price target of $4000.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3380.00, close to its 52-week high of $3552.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 74.8% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class C.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amazon with a $4026.87 average price target, a 19.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3800.00 price target.

Electronic Arts (EA)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Marok from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Electronic Arts, with a price target of $164.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $148.97, close to its 52-week high of $150.30.

Marok has an average return of 24.6% when recommending Electronic Arts.

According to TipRanks.com, Marok is ranked #1560 out of 7271 analysts.

Electronic Arts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $151.18, a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

