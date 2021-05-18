Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Amazon (AMZN) and Diversey Holdings (DSEY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amazon (AMZN) and Diversey Holdings (DSEY) with bullish sentiments.

Amazon (AMZN)

In a report issued on May 16, Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Amazon, with a price target of $4000.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3270.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.7% and a 70.3% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Playtika Holding, Paypal Holdings, and Corsair Gaming.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amazon with a $4298.55 average price target, a 32.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4500.00 price target.

Diversey Holdings (DSEY)

In a report issued on May 14, Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Diversey Holdings, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 69.2% success rate. Wittmann covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Healthcare Services.

Diversey Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.10, which is an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $21.00 price target.

