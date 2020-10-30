Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Amazon (AMZN) and Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amazon (AMZN) and Deckers Outdoor (DECK) with bullish sentiments.

Amazon (AMZN)

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Amazon, with a price target of $3900.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3211.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 56.3% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Unity Software, and Corsair Gaming.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amazon with a $3796.75 average price target, implying a 18.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3600.00 price target.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Buy rating on Deckers Outdoor today and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $257.77, close to its 52-week high of $267.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 61.3% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Shoe Carnival.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deckers Outdoor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $278.25, an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $273.00 price target.

