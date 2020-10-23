Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Amazon (AMZN) and Daimler (OtherDDAIF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amazon (AMZN) and Daimler (DDAIF) with bullish sentiments.

Amazon (AMZN)

Goldman Sachs analyst Heath Terry maintained a Buy rating on Amazon today and set a price target of $4200.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3144.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Terry is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 66.5% success rate. Terry covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class A, GoodRx Holdings, and Pinterest.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3758.06, a 17.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3700.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Daimler (DDAIF)

In a report released today, Arndt Ellinghorst from Bernstein maintained a Buy rating on Daimler, with a price target of EUR70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.71, close to its 52-week high of $60.00.

Ellinghorst has an average return of 10.5% when recommending Daimler.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellinghorst is ranked #6825 out of 7021 analysts.

Daimler has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.69, representing a 10.2% upside. In a report issued on October 9, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR60.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on DDAIF: