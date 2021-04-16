Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Amazon (AMZN) and Daimler (OtherDDAIF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amazon (AMZN) and Daimler (DDAIF).

Amazon (AMZN)

Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained a Buy rating on Amazon today and set a price target of $3950.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3372.20, close to its 52-week high of $3552.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Ju is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.9% and a 77.1% success rate. Ju covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Playtika Holding, and Headhunter Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amazon with a $4103.27 average price target, a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Guggenheim also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4000.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Daimler (DDAIF)

Norddeutsche Landesbank analyst Frank Schwope maintained a Hold rating on Daimler today and set a price target of EUR74.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $92.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwope is ranked #7411 out of 7455 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Daimler with a $103.77 average price target, which is a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR78.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.