Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Amazon (AMZN) and Crocs (CROX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amazon (AMZN) and Crocs (CROX) with bullish sentiments.

Amazon (AMZN)

In a report released today, Youssef Squali from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Amazon, with a price target of $3400.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3051.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 73.6% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ANGI Homeservices, Uber Technologies, and IAC/InterActive.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3242.66, which is a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3300.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Crocs (CROX)

In a report released today, Sam Poser from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Crocs, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 50.9% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Canada Goose Holdings, and Wolverine World Wide.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crocs is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.43, a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Pivotal Research also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.