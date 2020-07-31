Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Amazon (AMZN) and Church & Dwight (CHD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amazon (AMZN) and Church & Dwight (CHD) with bullish sentiments.

Amazon (AMZN)

Pivotal Research analyst Michael Levine CFA reiterated a Buy rating on Amazon today and set a price target of $3925.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3051.88.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 77.1% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinterest, Facebook, and Alphabet.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amazon with a $3520.06 average price target, which is a 16.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3450.00 price target.

Church & Dwight (CHD)

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Church & Dwight, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $90.06, close to its 52-week high of $90.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 62.5% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Albertsons Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Church & Dwight with a $92.44 average price target, a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

