Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Amazon (AMZN) and Church & Dwight (CHD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amazon (AMZN) and Church & Dwight (CHD) with bullish sentiments.

Amazon (AMZN)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Buy rating on Amazon, with a price target of $4500.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3471.31, close to its 52-week high of $3552.25.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 77.8% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Amazon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4272.73, a 21.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4200.00 price target.

Church & Dwight (CHD)

In a report released today, Kevin Grundy from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Church & Dwight, with a price target of $103.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $85.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Grundy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 64.7% success rate. Grundy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Brands, Duckhorn Portfolio, and Keurig Dr Pepper.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Church & Dwight is a Hold with an average price target of $88.57, a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $100.00 price target.

