Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Amazon (AMZN) and CarMax (KMX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amazon (AMZN) and CarMax (KMX) with bullish sentiments.

Amazon (AMZN)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Buy rating on Amazon, with a price target of $4000.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3201.65.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 79.1% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3825.60, a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 8, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $3700.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CarMax (KMX)

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to CarMax, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $98.25, close to its 52-week high of $109.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 80.3% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CarMax is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $119.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.