Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Amazon (AMZN) and Big Lots (BIG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amazon (AMZN) and Big Lots (BIG) with bullish sentiments.

Amazon (AMZN)

Goldman Sachs analyst Heath Terry maintained a Buy rating on Amazon yesterday and set a price target of $3000.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2467.00, close to its 52-week high of $2475.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Terry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 64.4% success rate. Terry covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Paypal Holdings, and Zillow Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2579.03, implying a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $2600.00 price target.

Big Lots (BIG)

Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith upgraded Big Lots to Buy today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Keith is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 52.0% success rate. Keith covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Leggett & Platt.

Big Lots has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.33.

